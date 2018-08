Paris, Aug 2 (IANS) Three climbers were reported dead on Thursday in the Mont Blanc massif mountain range in the Alps, the media reported.

The mountaineers were believed to have lost their lives after they fell from an altitude of about 3,600 metres in the Miage Domes area of the mountain, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media.

The victims’ identities were not yet known and a recovery operation was underway.

–IANS

soni