3 Nigerians found dead in Delhi flat

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Three Nigerians were found dead in a rented accommodation in west Delhi on Friday of suspected drug overdose, police said.

Two of the dead, Christopher David, 36, and Greece Ben, 33, lived in different flats in the same building in Mohan Garden area of Uttam Nagar. The third victim , David, used to visit them often.

As per business visas recovered from their flats, they are citizens of Nigeria, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh told IANS.

Police has informed the Nigerian Embassy here about the incident.

The bodies were sent for autopsy to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here.

Another Nigerian man, who was accompanying the victims before their death, is being questioned.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of drug overdose. However, there is no clarity on this at the moment,” the official said.

