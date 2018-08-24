3 of a family killed in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Aug 28 (IANS) Three members of a family were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in, waswashed away by a river in spate near the Jim Corbett National Park, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were on their way back to Delhi from their native village Bainjaro in Paudi Garhwal on Monday, when the incident happened.

The police said that due to the torrential downpours in the region, the river in the Paniyali causeway was in spate. The family was trying to cross it in their car but the driver could not hold it against the heavy currents.

As a result, the car was washed away. One person was rescued.

–IANS

md/anp/ksk