3 of family killed in brawl over parking, two bouncers held

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Three members of a family here lost their lives apparently over a parking brawl, police said on Friday, adding that two bouncers have been arrested for the crime.

The deceased have been identified as Gurjeet, his elder brother Jaspal and his wife Sweety. They were found dead outside their house in Model Town late on Thursday.

According to a police officer, at around 11.20 p.m, the two businessmen brothers started fighting outside their house over parking spaces.

“During the scuffle, Jaspal first attacked Gurjeet with a sharp weapon. When he collapsed on the road, two private bouncers — Vicky and Pawan — who were hired by Gurjeet, fired indiscriminately at Jaspal and his wife Sweety when she came to his rescue. Gurjeet’s son Gurnoor was also injured,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan told IANS.

“Vicky and Pawan fled the spot after the incident but they were arrested from Kondli border while trying to escape to Haryana. The weapons used in the crime were recovered from their possession,” Khan said.

The investigators are examining CCTV footages.

“Property disputes between the two brothers were not something new. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and their relatives have been informed,” the officer said.

“The brothers were staying on separate floors in Model Town Part-II and ran their family restaurant, ‘Great Wall’, in the area. Six years ago their father passed away. Since then Jaspal and Gurjeet indulged in heated arguments over property,” he added.

