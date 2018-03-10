3 persons held for assaulting, crushing friend under car

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) A youth was allegedly assaulted by his three friends over a monetary dispute and later crushed under the wheels of a car thrice, police said on Thursday, adding all accused were arrested.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Mukherjee Nagar area of north Delhi and came to notice after the victim, Arvind Kumar was found by some passer-bys, lying in a pool of blood, informed police.

Police said the accused have been identified as Deepak, Rakesh and Sonu, residents of Mukherjee Nagar area, were arrested on Wednesday night from their hideouts in north Delhi.

“Arvind Kumar suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries in his body. He has been admitted to hospital where he is battling for life in ICU of ISBT trauma center,” said a senior police officer said.

“During investigation, it was found that Deepak, Rakesh and Sonu indulged into verbal duel with Arvind Kumar over a money dispute. It has been learnt that one of the trio borrowed money from Kumar and refused to pay him when he so demanded,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan told IANS.

“The accused have planned to kill Kumar. They took him to a ground near the transport authority officer in Burari where they all consumed beers.

“The accused and Kumar later argued following which one of them smashed his head with a beer bottle. They brutally assaulted him. When he collapsed, they ran over him thrice with the car,” the officer said.

The accused persons having thought that he had died then fled, she said, adding that passers-by later heard Kumar’s cries for help, rushed to the spot and informed police, she said.

–IANS

sp/vd