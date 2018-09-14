3 policemen, civilian abducted in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) Three policemen and a civilian were abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, authorities said on Friday.

The kidnappings took place on Thursday night in Kapran village

A search operation has been launched to trace for the abducted people — a police constable, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and the civilian, according to police sources.

Militants have been threatening SPOs to give up their jobs or face consequences.

Last month, 11 members of police families were abducted but later released unharmed.

