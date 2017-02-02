3 trains cancelled, 32 delayed due to fog

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) At least three trains were cancelled, 32 trains delayed and five were rescheduled on Friday due to fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to railways, three trains — the Amritsar-Nanded Express, Amritsar-Howrah Express and Sriganganagar-Howrah Toofan Express — were cancelled.

Besides, Neelanchal Express, Anand Vihar-Bhubaneshwar Sampark Kranti Express, Mahananda Express and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota Super Fast and another were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the arrival of three international flights and departure of two domestic flights were delayed, said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

–IANS

aks/in