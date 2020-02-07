3 UP leaders may join Nadda’s new team (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader J.P. Nadda is all set to constitute his new team after becoming the party’s National President.

The party organisation of all states including Uttar Pradesh has names of several leaders on being sought by the central BJP team as Nadda is likely to include leaders with good track record in his team, party sources said.

According to the sources, Nadda may announce his ‘national team’ by the end of February. It’s also being said the BJP president is not much keen in making too many changes in the team and is looking to strike a balance between the old and new faces.

Sources also believe that in the new party, the responsibilities of old faces may change. Some leaders holding the post of party’s national secretary could also be promoted as general secretary.

BJP sources also said that Uttar Pradesh would be given “special care and attention” during the reshuffle in the core party organisation. This would be mainly done as Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state in 2022.

Sources said that out of the quota of Uttar Pradesh, a total of three leaders could be appointed as national secretaries.

The Uttar Pradesh state quota seats in the national team are already running vacant since Siddharth Nath Singh and Shrikant Sharma became ministers.

However, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das may be given a new role in the form of national vice-president or national general secretary in the new team as the party wants to shift him from the state politics and rejoin the national team, Sources said.

It is to be noted that when Amit Shah became BJP president for the first time in 2014, he had included Das in his team as the national vice president from Jharkhand quota.

