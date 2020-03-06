3-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) A three-year-old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala’s Kochi, confirmed the health officials here on Monday, taking the total number to six in the state.

The child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned on March 7.

The family was kept in quarantine in a hospital where the child developed the symptoms.

This is the sixth positive case in the state.

On Sunday, five were confirmed positive by the State Health Minister. Three of these had travelled to Italy and had come in contact with two in the Pathanamthitta district.

The three had not declared their travel destination at the airport.

