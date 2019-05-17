30.33% voting recorded in Jharkhand (2nd Lead) (11 a.m.)

Ranchi, May 19 (IANS) Jharkhand on Sunday recorded 30.33 per cent polling till 11 a.m. for three Lok Sabha seats, an election official said.

According to Election Commission data, voter turnout was highest in Rajmahal with 32.22 per cent, followed by Godda and Dumka with 30.15 and 28.60 per cent, respectively.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in 6,258 polling booths. It will end at 4 p.m.

Rajmahal and Dumka are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Long queue of voters are seen at polling booth. Voting started late at five booths due to technical snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A total of 45,64,681 lakh people are eligible to vote.

There are a total of 42 candidates are in the fray. Prominent candidates include Vijay Hansda of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Hemlal Murmu of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both contesting from Rajmahal; and Shibu Soren of the JMM and Sunil Soren of BJP from Dumka.

In the Godda seat, Pradeep Yadav of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik is pitted against sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

–IANS

ns/pg