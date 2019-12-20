30 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) At least 30 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to seven hours due to dense fog in several parts of the northern India, officials said on Monday.

According to northern Railway officials, Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was delayed by over seven hours, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express which was running behind its schedule by over 5 hours.

Even Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by five hours, Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express delayed by four hours, Singrauli-Nizamuddin Superfast by four hours.

The Katihar-Amritsar Express and Mau Anand Vihar Expeess were delayed by three hours, Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was running behind its schedule by one hour and 30 minutes.

On Sunday at least 13 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog in several parts of northern India.

