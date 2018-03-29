30 militants killed in Afghanistan

Kandahar, March 31 (IANS) At least 30 militants have been killed and nearly a dozen others injured as clashes erupted in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, an official said on Saturday.

The government forces raided Taliban hideouts in Sara Baghal area of Miwand district on late Friday and in addition to killing insurgents, several hideouts of the militant group were destroyed, Kandahar police chief General Abdul Razed told Xinhua news agency.

The security forces also seized 26 motorbikes, eight vehicles and computers of the militants, besides destroying a health centre of the Taliban.

–IANS

