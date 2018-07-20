30 Russians to compete in European athletics meet

Moscow, July 25 (IANS) The Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) on Wednesday announced that a total of 30 competitors will take part in the European Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Berlin in August 2018.

It noted that the number of Russian athletes represented at the tournament could grow, if their bid to compete as neutral athletes is approved by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), reports Tass news agency.

“Athletes’ bid to take part in the European championships expires on July 30. The team of Russian track and field athletes can increase provided that Russian athletes who have not yet been allowed to take part in international competitions in neutral status get this permission from the IAAF,” the press service said.

In December 2016, the IAAF decided to allow Russian track and field athletes who meet the organization’s criteria to take part in international events as neutral athletes during the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation.

The European Championships in Berlin will be held on August 6-12.

–IANS

