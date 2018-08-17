30-year-old man dies of mysterious bullet injury

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Mystery surrounds the death of a 30-year-old man found with gunshot injury in his chest at his house in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Police said certain suspects were being interrogated. The official said that it could be a case of suicide as the shot was fired from a close range.

Suresh was found injured in Samta Vihar in Mukundpur by a relative and rushed to Kayakalp Hospital in Jharoda Majra in Burari where he was declared brought dead on Saturday.

“Even though the weapon used has not been recovered, we are investigating the case from all angles. The gun could have been hidden by someone,” an official said.

He said that the victim’s wife was in hospital when the incident happened. “She has been sick for sometime.”

