31 civil servants arrested over HK protests suspended

Hong Kong, Jan 10 (IANS) Thirty-one civil servants have been suspended after they were arrested for taking part in the Hong Kong protests, the government revealed on Friday.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said dozens of public sector workers were held by police for joining unlawful assemblies, as of December 31, 2019, and warned those convicted faced losing their jobs permanently, reports the South China Morning Post.

“Out of the 41 arrested, 31 had been interdicted and suspended from service,” he said.

“In the event that they are convicted by the court, we will initiate disciplinary actions. The result could be sacking or warnings depending on the situation.”

Law said the decisions to suspend arrested civil servants were made in the public interest.

In a letter to all the city’s civil servants in November, Law had said that staff could face immediate suspension or other disciplinary action if they were arrested for taking part in unlawful public activities.

Sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill in June 2019, the protests have since morphed into a wider anti-government movement.

