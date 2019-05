New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Inclement weather on Friday disturbed air traffic at the IGI Airport here.

Heavy wind conditions disturbed the arrival of scheduled flights in two instances — from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — on Friday.

Overall, 32 flights have been diverted from the IGI Airport.

–IANS

rv/arm