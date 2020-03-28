32 fresh cases take Kerala Covid-19 tally to 213

Thiruvananthapuram, March 30 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saidm, hare on Monday, 32 more people tested Covid-19 positive, taking the state’s tally to 213.

“Of this, 17 came from abroad and the rest are secondary contacts. The Kasargode district recorded 17, Kannur 11, Wayanad and Idukki 2 each. There are 1,56,660 people in isolation at homes and 623 in hospitals,” said Vijayan after the daily review meeting.

He said the issue of migrant labourers staging protests at Payipadu on Sunday was being looked into. “Any wrong-doer, who must have played a role in flaring things up will be taken to task.

“There are 5,778 camps to accommodate them. Their demand, to be sent to their home state, couldn’t me met now due to the nationwide lockdown. We have given instructions to improve facilities, like installing TV sets,” he said.

Over 2,500 people without proper houses had been accommodated at special camps and were being fed, he said

Vijayan urged TV channels to provide free services to help keep people at home. The bankers, he said, had promised to provide banking services and keep ATMs stocked and functioning.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had promised to supply dialysis systems and ventilators in the Kasargode districts, while Unicef had given Rs 35 lakh to each of the 14 district collectors, he said.

Defending non-resident Keralites (NRKs) against charges for spreading coronavirus on their return to the state, the Chief Minister said, “They have been the mainstay of our economy. None should blame them in any manner. If they have come, they have come only to their homes. We assure all NRKs to take care of their families here.”

He urged the state government employees to donate one-month’s salary to the CM Distress Relief Fund.

During the day, Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor allocated Rs 1.57 lakh from MPLAD for Covid-19 related activities, including purchase of 3,000 rapid test kits.

–IANS

sg/pcj