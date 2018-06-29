325 crates of liquor, beer seized in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 5 (IANS) As many as 325 crates of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer were seized from a Gurugram vend not authorised to sell these, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Intelligence Wing of Gurugram Police seized 250 crates of IMFL liquor and 75 crates of beer from a vend in Sector 37 near the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

The contractor had obtained a licence from the Excise and Taxation Department for another site but changed the vend location without following the legal procedure.

“The liquor vend was allotted the licence for the area near Sihi-Sikanderpur but the licensee shifted the shop to a more crowed area near Khandsa as sales in the original allotted area was lesser,” a senior police officer said.

“We are probing the role of excise officials in the illegal shifting of the wine and beer shop,” he said.

