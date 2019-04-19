33.85% voter turnout in Bihar (1 p.m.)

Patna, April 23 (IANS) Around 33.85 per cent voting was recorded till 1 p.m. on Tuesday for polling in the five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the third phase of parliamentary elections, officials said.

In Araria, voting was stopped at three polling booths as police used canes to disperse a mob, injuring four women voters.

Barring this, the polling was proceeding smoothly except for some minor clashes between supporters of rival parties.

Technical glitches in EVMs reportedly delayed the balloting process in Khagaria, Madhepura and Araria, which will see over 88 lakh voters deciding the fate of 82 candidates, along with Supaul and Jhanjharpur — all of which are in Koshi and Seemanchal region.

Heavy security arrangements have been made at the polling booths. Three helicopters are providing air cover.

Prominent candidates in the fray are Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Sharad Yadav (Madhepura), who is pitted against Pappu Yadav; Congress’ Ranjeet Ranjan (Supaul); RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam (Araria) and LJP’s Mahboob Ali Qaiser (Khagaria).

–IANS

