34 lakh beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (IANS) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that more than 34 lakh poor women received LPG connection under Ujjwala scheme in Odisha.

Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayats were conducted at 100 locations in Odisha on Saturday. Around 18000 Ujjwala beneficiaries, who are using LPG under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana discussed the benefits of LPG in their lives.

Pradhan interacted with the Ujjwala beneficiaries at 5 venues-Angul, Baripada, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Jeypore-through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar.

Within a span of less than three years, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has grown by leaps and bounds in Odisha taking the LPG penetration from 20 per cent in 2014 to 68 per cent in September this year, said a statement from Indian Oil Corporation.

It said the scheme has transformed the lives of 34 lakhs of poor families in the state.

