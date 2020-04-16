34 new corona cases take Karnataka tally to 313

Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) Karnataka registered 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last 19 hours, raising the state’s tally to 313, an official said on Thursday.

“Till date, 313 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 13 deaths and 82 discharges,” a health official said.

Most of the cases are the contacts of the previous cases.

Karnataka’s 280th Covid positive case is a 13-year-old boy from Bengaluru, a contact of 252nd case.

A 65-year-old woman with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) from the city is the 281st case.

Next, a 51-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, Belagavi is the 282nd case. She was a contact of the 225th case.

Similarly, a 42-year-old man from the same place and a contact of 224th case is 283rd case.

Next, a 33-year-old man from the same location and a contact of 225th case is 284th case.

A 16-year-old girl from the same place and a contact of 224th case is 285th case.

Likewise, a 65-year-old woman from the same place and contact history is the 286th case.

A 30-year-old woman from the same place and contact history is 287th case.

A 54-year-old woman from the same place and contact history is 288th case.

Similarly, a 58-year-old woman from the same place and contact history is 289th case.

A 54-year-old woman from Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh is 290th case. She is admitted in Bengaluru.

A 37-year-old man from the city is 291st case.

A 43-year-old man from Bengaluru is 292nd case.

On repeat testing, a 47-year-old man from Chikkodi, Belagavi with travel history to Delhi has emerged as 293rd case.

Similarly, a repeat tested 25-year-old man from Raibagh, Belagavi is 294th case.

A 45-year-old woman from Belagavi with travel history to Delhi on repeat testing is 295th case.

A 30-year-old man from Raibagh, Belagavi with travel history to Delhi is 296th case. He tested positive on repeat testing.

A 43-year-old man from the same place and travel history is 297th case on repeat testing.

A 50-year-old Goa resident staying at Raibagh, Belagavi since a month is 298th case. He is a contact of 245th case.

A 35-year-old Vijayapura resident staying at the same place since a month is 299th case. He is a contact of 245th case.

Likewise, a 25-year-old Miraj, Maharashtra resident staying at the same place is 300th case. He is also a contact of 245th case.

A 64-year-old man from Raibagh, Belagavi is 301st case. He is a contact of 245th case.

A 23-year-old woman from Kalaburagi and a contact of 274th case is 302nd case.

A 52-year-old man from Mysuru, an employee of the pharmaceutical company is 303rd case.

A 59-year-old woman from Gadag is 304th case. She is a contact of 166th case.

A 12-year-old boy from Vijayapura, contact of 221st case is 305th case.

A 65-year-old man from the same place and contact history is 306th case.

Similarly, a 66-year-old man, 37-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman from the same place and contact history are 307th, 308th and 309th cases respectively.

A one and a half year old infant, girl, from the same place and a contact of 228th and 232nd cases is 310th case.

A 38-year-old Mysuru man from the pharmaceutical company is 311th case.

A 26-year-old woman from Mysuru and a contact of 277th case, his wife, is 312th case. Her husband is an employee of the pharmaceutical company.

The last case for Thursday morning and the state’s 313th case is a 55-year-old woman from Vijayapura and a contact of 221st case.

