34 trains delayed, 12 rescheduled due to fog

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) At least 34 trains were delayed and 12 rescheduled on Sunday due to fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the official, one train — the New Delhi-Rajendranagar Rajdhani Express was cancelled on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the departure of one international flight and two domestic flights were delayed, said an official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

