3,499 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Jammu, July 3 (IANS) A batch of 3,499 pilgrims left Jammu on Tuesday for the Kashmir Valley to perform the Amarnath Yatra.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in escorted convoys of 114 vehicles, the police said. A total of 2,262 ‘yatris’ were heading towards the Pahalgam and 1,237 to Baltal base camps.

So far, over 36,000 pilgrims have performed this year’s Amarnath Yatra which started on June 28 and will end on August 26 coinciding with the ‘Shravan Purnima’ festival.

The Met has forecast cloudy weather on Tuesday along both Baltal and Pahalgam mountain treks leading to the Cave Shrine. Light rain were also expected along the routes.

–IANS

sq/in