35 civilians killed in Burkina Faso terror attack

Ouagadougou, Dec 25 (IANS) Jihadists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women,

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said this on Tuesday, reported the Xinhua news agency.

A large group of jihadists attacked simultaneously the military detachment and civilians in Arbinda, province of Soum, the army said in a statement.

The violence lasted for several hours, according to the military statement.

Army said seven soldiers and 80 militants were killed as the army repelled Tuesday’s attack .

President Kabore declared two days of national mourning in the landlocked West African country.

Earlier this month, at least 14 people were killed after gunmen opened fire inside a church in eastern Burkina Faso. Jihadist attacks have increased in Burkina Faso since 2015.

A number of Islamic extremist groups are known to operate in Burkina Faso, and jihadist attacks are frequent in the area.

–IANS

dpb