35 more test corona positive in Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extn red zone (Ld)

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) At least 35 people from a containment zone in Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension were tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Sunday, taking the total infected count to 38 in the area.

The administration sealed Gali Numbers 26, 26B, 27 and 27B, Tughlakabad Extension in the South-East district on Friday after three people were found having the infection. According to official sources, samples of close to 100 people in the area were tested after the COVID patients were found.

“Three men, aged about 62-year-old, were found COVID-19 positive in the locality. While one of them was from Gali number 27, two others were from Gali number 26. After they found positive, the area, having about 4,000 population, was sealed on April 17,” an official told IANS.

At least 94 people who came in their contacts were home quarantined.

“Samples of all these people were taken and 35 tested positive, taking the total count of infected to 38. Others have been tested negative,” the official said.

The official added the area is densely populated, having narrow lanes.

Among all the 11 districts of Delhi, South East had the highest count of the red zones. There are 77 containment zones in Delhi as of Sunday, with 17 in the South East district.

Also, the biggest hotspot in the national capital, the Nizamuddin Markaz, was also from the district.

According to DCP South-East R.P. Meena, adjoining areas have been sealed for the time being.

“On Sunday, 35 new coronavirus positive cases were found. Three were found three days back in the area. Some more adjoining areas have been sealed for the time being,” Meena told IANS.

So far about 1,900 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi with 43 deaths. While 207 people have recovered, 1,643 cases are active as on Sunday morning.

Amid the current situation of increasing cases, the Delhi government has decided to not relax the lockdown from Monday, as directed by the Centre.

