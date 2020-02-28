352 under watch for Covid-19, no positive case in Karnataka

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) Amid renewed surveillance and control measures by the state government and a city-based employee testing positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad, no positive case has been recorded in Karnataka, an official said on Tuesday.

“There is no coronavirus positive case in the state. Health Minister Sriramulu has reviewed the situation. As usual we are screening passengers every day and symptomatic cases are being sent for testing,” state Health Department’s Joint Director, communicable diseases, Prakash Kumar told IANS.

As many as 560 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and 352 have been put under home surveillance. Currently, three people are being monitored in hospital, he said.

“The confirmed COVID-19 Telangana case has the history of working in Bengaluru and travelled to Secunderabad on the night of February 21 in a private bus. All the passengers and colleagues have been contacted and are under house quarantine,” said an official statement from the state government.

Indigo airline said that the Telangana techie travelled on its flight from Dubai to Bengaluru on February 20 and all the four cabin crew are under observation while in home quarantine.

As part of the Karnataka coronavirus control measures, the state and district rapid response teams (RRT) are on alert at the state and district levels, involving the medical colleges, while Chief Secretary T. M. Vijay Bhaskar and the District Commissioners have meetings at the state and district levels, respectively.

A dedicated ambulance has been kept on standby here to ferry suspected coronavirus patients from the airport to hospital.

Meanwhile, passengers are also being screened for the virus at the ports of Mangluru and Karwar, said the official statement.

As many as 50 designated hospitals – 31 government and 19 private – have been identified for isolation and treatment of suspected cases.

Five Karnataka districts bordering Kerala — Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru — continue to be under surveillance after three positive coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala.

