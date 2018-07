New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) As many as 36 cows were found dead in a cowshed here on Friday, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena, said that the cows were found dead in a cowshed in Chhawla area’s Gumanheda village around 12.30 p.m.

“Their post-mortem is being conducted,” the police officer said, adding nothing can be said as of now.

The cowshed is a shelter for around 2,000 cows.

–IANS

