38 Indians rescued from Yemen safely reach Porbandar

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The 38 Indians evacuated from Socotra island in Yemen Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayana on June 3 landed safely at Porbandar on Thursday, a defence statement said.

The rescued citizens were received at Porbandar harbour by Rear Admiral Sanjay Roye, Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area. After initial briefing about the scheduled disembarkation formalities, they were put through mandatory customs clearance and immigration checks, the Navy said.

“After completion of all the administrative formalities, they have been handed over to the civil police to facilitate their return to native places,” the Navy said in a statement.

The Indians were stranded for nearly 10 days after severe cyclonic storm “Mekenu” devastated the area around Socotra Island.

INS Sunayna was diverted from Gulf of Aden deployment to Socotra Island for search and rescue operation after Indian Navy received a distress call from Directorate General of Shipping and Indian Sailing Vessels Association. The operation was codenamed “Operation Nistar”.

The 38 Indians were successfully rescued and evacuated in the early morning of June 3.

“All evacuees were safely embarked onboard the ship and were immediately provided with medical care, food, water and telephone facilities. Thereafter, the ship also undertook intensive surface search and aerial reconnaissance of the area to look for any more survivors,” the Navy statement said.

