39 Australian varsities to participate in education fair

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) For students aspiring to pursue higher education in Australia, an education fair spread across 14 cities will bring together 40 universities and educational institutes under one roof.

The fair to be organised by IDP Education, will be held at Hotel Le-Meridien on January 28. It is a free platform for students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first hand information on courses, scholarships etc.

The fair will provide an opportunity to have one-on-one interaction with Australian universities and institutions that include names like Melbourne Institute of Technology, The University of New South Wales and The University of Western Australia Deakin University.

In addition to meeting the institutions, the qualified students can also get application fee waivers and scholarships. The scholarships can range from a fee bursary to a 50 per cent scholarship of tuition fee for select students.

“We seek to provide a platform to aspiring students to come and have a face-to-face interaction with the university representatives and get answers to all their queries related to studying in Australia,” IDP Director Piyush Kumar said in a statement released on Thursday.

“Australian education has always attracted Indian students for its quality and the availability of work opportunities,” he said, adding “Also 20 out of 39 Australian universities feature in world’s top 400 Times Higher Education Rankings.”

–IANS

