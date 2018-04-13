39 killed in accidents during Sri Lankan New Year

Colombo, April 16 (IANS) Thirty-nine people were killed in accidents across Sri Lanka during the New Year period which began on April 12 and ended on Monday, police said.

The accidents were mainly due to drunken driving and speeding, police spokesperson S.P. Ruwan Gunasekara told Xinhua news agency.

Over 515 drivers were also arrested for drunken driving from various districts during the period.

Security had been tightened across the country since April 12 to nab drunk and speeding drivers.

Sri Lanka celebrated its traditional New Year over the weekend, in what is considered the longest holiday in the island country.

