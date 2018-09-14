3,932 reported thefts from cars in Peel Region last year

Car thefts committed on private driveways of a home is also euphemistically called “driveway surfing.”

Every year Peel police receive thousands of reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles every year. Last year there were 3,932 reports of thefts from vehicles in Brampton and Mississauga, a 3.7 per cent increase compared to the year before.

If reports are to be believed, then it is quite pointless even reporting such a crime to the police given that according to police statistics, such crimes are rarely solved. Only 157 were solved last year (four per cent), compared to 221 (5.9 per cent) the previous year.

The problem is that often car owners fail to properly lock their cars or may sometimes leave a window open. In such instances, it gives wandering thieves a window of opportunity. All they do is prowl about a mostly deserted neighborhood, gently pull on car doors and if by some act of carelessness on the part of the car owner, a door opens, then things inside are fair game for the thief who makes off with anything from loose change to a laptop or anything even more valuable.

There is unfortunately just one good suggestion-double ensure you’ve locked your car doors even if you are visiting a friend for just a few minutes. -CINEWS