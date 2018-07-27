3BL’s 5th round on August 11, 12

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) The fifth round of the 3×3 Basketball League (3BL) will take place here on August 11 and 12.

The current standings have Delhi Hoopers in the first place, followed by Ahmedabad Wingers and Bangalore Machas. Mumbai Hustlers and Hyderabad Ballers are in the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

The third round’s MVP Timajh Parker-Rivera and Chethan Suresh of Bangalore created a powerful inside-outside duo against Delhi Hoopers in the final match in Chennai leg to increase their chances of emerging on the top in the inaugural season.

As the inaugural season is approaching its ending, the leading teams face tougher competition, as the prize money and a FIBA 3×3 World Tour Hyderabad spot comes within arm’s reach.

The games will be held at Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru.

–IANS

