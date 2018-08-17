3rd Test: India set daunting 521-run target for England

Nottingham, Aug 20 (IANS) India declared their second innings at 352/7, setting a target of 521 runs for England to win the third Test with two days remaining at Trent Bridge here on Monday.

Skipper Virat Kohli struck his 23rd Test ton, his fourth slowest century coming off 197 balls, to guide India to the massive score.

Kohli received great support from No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (72), who forged a 113-run third wicket partnership before all-rounder Hardik Pandya struck a run-a-ball 52 to take the lead past the 500-run mark.

Brief Scores: India: 329 all out and 352/7 (Virat Kohli 103, Cheteshwar Pujara 72, Hardik Pandya 52; Adil Rashid 3/101) against England: first innings: 161 all out.

–IANS

tri/sed