3rd Test: Pandya’s 5/28 wraps up England at 161

Nottingham, Aug 19 (IANS) Hardik Pandya’s 5/28 broke the back of English batting line-up as the hosts were bundled out for 161 in their first innings against India in the third Test of the five-match rubber at Trent Bridge here on Sunday.

India rode on a brilliant bowling display as the entire England batsmen were wrapped after they added just 115 runs in the second session of the second day.

After a decent start, as England were 46 for no loss at lunch, the Indian bowlers came all guns blazing to hand their side a 168-run lead after India’s first Inning score of 329.

Apart from Pandya, pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah scalped couple of wickets each conceding 32 and 37 runs respectively while Mohammed Shami bagged one.

Jos Buttler was the top scorer for the hosts with his 39 runs while openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings chipped in with 29 and 20 runs respectively.

Brief scores: England First Innings 161 all out (Jos Buttler 39, Alastair Cook 29; Hardik Pandya 5/28, Ishant Sharma 2/38) vs India First innings 329 (Virat Kohli 97, Ajinkya Rahane 81; James Anderson 3/64 Stuart Broad 3/72)

–IANS

