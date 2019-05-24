4 Afghan policemen killed in Taliban attack

Gardez (Afghanistan), May 27 (IANS) Four Afghan police officers were killed and four others wounded after Taliban militants stormed a security checkpoint in Paktia province, the police said on Monday.

Provincial police spokesman Sardar Wali Tabasom said the clashes occurred after militants attacked Saifullah Checkpoint in Dand Wa Patan district on Sunday night. The wounded police officers were shifted to hospital at wee hours of Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate incident, two police officers were wounded following an encounter with Taliban militants on outskirts of Gardez city, 100 km south of Kabul.

The spokesman added that two militants were killed during the clashes.

