4 arrested in Uri while trying to cross LoC

Srinagar, June 14 (IANS) Four Kashmiri youths were arrested on Friday while trying to cross over the Line of Control (LoC) into the Pakistan administered Jammu and Kashmir to start arms training, sources said.

The arrested youth identified as Adil Dar of Kulgam, Tahir Lone of Shopian, Sameer Bhat of Sopore and Naveed Parra of Pattan in Baramulla district have been handed over to the police, the informed sources added.

The four “newly recruited militants were arrested in Boniyar area of Uri sector of the LoC by the security forces when they were trying to exfiltrate into the Pakistan occupied part to obtain arms training,” the source said.

–IANS

sq/in