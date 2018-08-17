4 children among six killed by lightning in MP

Bhopal, Aug 18 (IANS) At least six persons, including four children, were killed on Saturday as lightning struck Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, officials said.

Three villages were struck by lightning on Saturday noon, according to the officials.

The dead include three girls and three members of another family, including their child.

The children have been identified as Shakiri Patelia, Sona Patelia, Pappu Patelia and Kaali Singh.

