4 dead as blast rocks Afghan city

Jalalabad (Afghanistan), July 1 (IANS) At least four people were killed as a blast, presumably a suicide attack, rocked Jalalabad city on Sunday, an official said.

The official who declined to be named told Xinhua that the blast, “obviously a suicide bombing”, hit Mukhabirat square on Sunday afternoon, killing at least “four people and injuring 10 others”.

The victims have been taken to a hospital, he added. Officials have yet to make a comment.

The blast rocked Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, while Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf was there to hold a meeting with provincial officials, elders and chieftains.

They were discussing ways and means on how to bolster the government-initiated peace process to encourage the Taliban outfit to initiate dialogue with the government to end the country’s lingering crisis.

