4 dead in Karnataka due to heavy rain

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) Four people have died due to the heavy rain lashing the coastal and south interior districts of Karnataka over the past few days, an official said on Thursday.

“Two persons in Kodagu district, which has been badly affected by flood and landslides due to heavy rains, and one person each in Shivamogga and Udupi districts have died owing to the rains,” a statement from Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s Office said.

Details of the deceased were, however, not mentioned.

The coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, and the south interior districts of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga have been witnessing heavy rainfall leading to flooding and landslides.

“The state will release Rs 200 crore fund to take up relief measures in the rain-hit districts,” the statement added.

So far, 29 relief camps have been opened across Kodagu, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Hassan and Davanagere districts by the officials, housing 1,755 people rescued from flood-hit towns and villages.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the severely affected regions of Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru.

With several people being stranded due to rain and floods, the southern state has sought the Indian Army’s help in rescue operations.

“Though helicopters were ready for rescue operations, they could not take off due to rough weather,” the statement added.

Over the last 24 hours, parts of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada district received extremely heavy rain measuring over 24 cm, according to a weather advisory from the Bengaluru division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The coastal district of Udupi received heavy rain upto 11 cm, Uttara Kannada 17 cm, south interior districts of Shivamogga 20 cm and Chikkamagaluru 6 cm.

The districts in the northern part of the state, which have been facing a rainfall deficit, have also received light to moderate rainfall.

Due to the heavy rain, landslides were reported since early this week in several parts of the state, particularly on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, leading to several state-run buse services and trains suspending services on affected routes.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has warned the coastal and south interior districts to brace for heavy rain in the next four days.

