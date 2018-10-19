4 Indian Institutes of Skills to be set up

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The government on Wednesday decided to set up Indian Institutes of Skills (IIS) at different locations in the country to provide high quality skill training and applied research education to youth.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said four such institutions have been approved which would be set up in public private partnership (PPP) model.

“The setting up of IISs shall augment the global competitiveness of key sectors of Indian economy by providing high quality skill training, applied research education and a direct and meaningful connection with industry,” an official statement said after the proposal was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It will provide opportunity to aspiring youth across the country to have access to highly skilled training, and enhance the scope of accountability through its linkage with industry and global competitiveness across sectors,” it added.

“By leveraging advantages of private sector enterprise and public capital in terms of government land, it would create new institutes of expertise, knowledge and competitiveness.”

–IANS

vv/in/sed