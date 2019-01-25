4 injured as high-tension wire snaps during flag hoisting in UP

Lucknow, Jan 26 (IANS) Four persons were injured in a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district during a flag hoisting ceremony on Saturday as a high tension wire going over the building snapped and fell on them, police said.

The incident took place when the children and the staff of Mata Sanjafi Devi school in Kahinaur village had gathered for the Republic Day celebrations.

The incident triggered panic and the injured — principal Vidyadhar, students Sawant, Vishwajeet and Aditya — were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

They are out of danger and have sustained burn injuries, a police official said.

–IANS

md/mag/vm