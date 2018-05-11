4 Kashmiri women, youth allege assault in Delhi; FIR lodged

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Four women and a youth hailing from Kashmir complained of assault by a mob of around 40 persons over a petty issue in the national capital, following which an FIR was lodged on Friday, police said.

The case was registered on the complaint filed by one of the victim women, whose identity was not disclosed by the police.

Earlier, a Kashmiri man living in Sunlight Colony, in his police complaint, had accused a group of residents of carrying out a planned attack on him and four women, including his sister, while they were walking in the street after dinner on Thursday night.

“A group of 40 residents of the area attacked the women. When the women asked the reason, the accused abused them and shouted slogans like ‘Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back from India’,” the complainant said.

“When I came to my sister’s rescue, some persons carrying hockey sticks attacked me. I suffered a fracture in hand,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said: “We have registered a case on charges of sexual harassment, making sexually-coloured remarks, criminal intimidation and using words and acts intended to insult the modesty of women against the accused.”

Earlier, the police officer had told IANS that a complaint was received from both parties, who had accused each other of assault.

He had said it was a case of old enmity. “Both parties have indulged in similar actions in the past, following which cross cases were registered against them.”

–IANS

