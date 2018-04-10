4 killed, 3 injured in massive Delhi fire

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Four members of a family were killed, while three others sustained burnt injuries on Friday in a massive fire that broke out in north Delhi, a fire official said.

According to Delhi Fire Service officer, the fire broke out at 2.15 a.m. in the ground floor parking area of a three-storey building at Pitampura’s Kohat Enclave. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Nagpal (40), his wife, Tina Nagpal (35) and their children, Devesh Nagpal (10) and Sherya Nagpal (6). They died due to suffocation and burn injuries,” the officer said.

“The injured have been identified as the mother of Rakesh Nagpal, Sarabjeet Nagpal (91), and two other family members–Ashwariya and Neelu. Sarabjeet has been admitted to Ambedkar Hospital with burn injury,” he added.

“Prima facie it was found that the fire broke out from an electric metre in the parking area following which four cars, two bikes, and four scooters were gutted. The fire then spread to the first floor. The family members were sleeping at the time of the fire and were trapped inside,” the officer said.

“The fire was doused at around 4 a.m. During the cooling operations, the firefighters recovered four bodies,” he added.

–IANS

