4 killed as 6.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Turkey

Istanbul, Jan 25 (IANS) At least four people were killed and two others wounded when a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s eastern province of Elazig on Friday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The tremor took place at 8:55 p.m. local time (1755 GMT) in the district of Sivrice, Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute at Bogazici University reported on its website, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Four to five buildings collapsed and more than 10 buildings damaged in the quake, Soylu said in his televised speech, citing preliminary reports.

Rescue operations are underway at a collapsed building, according to press reports.

With the focus at a depth of five km, the quake was felt in a wide range of areas, including four nearby provinces.

Eyewitnesses told the NTV broadcaster that the tremor lasted 10 to 12 seconds and was “very strong.”

“A very difficult night is ahead of us,” said a eyewitness, noting the air temperature in the area is minus five degrees Celcius.

–IANS

rs/