4 killed as truck runs over pedestrians in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Jan 8 (IANS) Four people were killed and 15 others injured in Jerusalem on Sunday when a truck ploughed into pedestrians in a busy shopping area, police said.

A number of people were trapped under the truck near the Armon Hanatziv promenade, Haaretz daily reported adding that the driver was shot by security personnel.

According to the police, the truck veered from its course along the promenade and ploughed into a group of people getting off a bus.

Police were investigating the incident.

