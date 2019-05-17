4 killed in Afghanistan bombing

Herat (Afghanistan), May 18 (IANS) At least four civilians were killed and 14 people, including a district chief, were wounded in a bomb attack in Afghanistan’s Herat province on Saturday, officials said.

“The incident occurred near the Obe district administrative office after a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded when the vehicle of district chief was passing by the area,” provincial government spokesman Jilani Farhad told Xinhua news agency.

The injured were shifted to a district hospital and several of them were in critical condition.

No group claimed the incident but local officials blamed Taliban militants for the attack.

