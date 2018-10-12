4 killed in Bangladesh landslides

Dhaka, Oct 15 (IANS) At least four people including three of the same family were killed after rain-triggered landslides struck their houses in Bangladesh’s southeastern Chattogram city on Sunday.

Jashim Uddin, Fire Service deputy assistant director in Chattogram, 242 km southeast of capital Dhaka, told journalists that among the dead are two women, a man and a child, Xinhua reported.

Three members of a family including two women and a child died after a landslide occurred at a hilly area of Chattogram’s Firoz Shah area after midnight due to incessant rain, he said.

Also in the hilly Panchlaish area of the city, he said, another person was killed due to a landslide.

All the deceased trapped under the rubble, he said, had been pulled out after a hectic rescue operation.

In recent years, according to experts, unplanned urbanization, and illegal constructions, mainly in the outskirts, have increased the chances of landslide and other disasters in five districts in Chattogram Hill Tracts.

