4 killed in Canada shooting

Ottawa, Aug 10 (IANS) At least four people were killed in a shooting on Friday in the Canadian city of Fredericton, police said.

The incident took place in the capital of New Brunswick. Police officials advised residents of the area to “stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety”, the BBC reported.

“The public should avoid the area. We will provide more details as soon as we can,” police tweeted.

A local TV reporter said he heard four gunshots. Video footage of the scene was posted on Twitter, showing emergency vehicles outside a house.

