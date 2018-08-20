4 killed in Mumbai highrise blaze

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) At least four persons were killed and 16 others injured on Wednesday when a massive fire ripped through a highrise building here, officials said.

The fire erupted on the 12th floor of 17-storeyed Crystal Tower building located in Parel. The fire quickly spread to the other upper floors and adjacent flats.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed 12 fire tenders, a snorkel and other advanced equipements to combat the blaze.

The firemen managed to rescue another 20 persons stranded in the smoke-spewing residential building with several families living there.

–IANS

qn/ksk