4 killed in US shootout after armed robbery

Miami, Dec 6 (IANS) At least four people were killed in a shootout after an armed robbery in the US state of Florida, federal authorities said.

The incident took place on Thursday after the jewellery store robbers hijacked a UPS truck and led police on a chase from Miami to Miramar, reports the South Florida Sun Sentinal newspaper.

FBI special agent George Piro said in a news conference that the victims comprise the two robbers, the abducted UPS driver and a bystander who was inside an idle car at the scene.

“There are a lot of questions that are unanswered,” Piro said.

A silent alarm alerted a Coral Gables officer of the robbery at 4.17 p.m., police said.

Gunfire was exchanged between the store owner and the suspects and a woman at the store was hurt. It was unclear if she had been shot.

The robbers left in a vehicle that was later found nearby. The UPS truck was hijacked at 4.36 p.m.

